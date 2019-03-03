Hawkins’ Walk-Off Lifts Cougars Over Aggies, 5-4

Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) got the start and pitched into the fifth, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two. Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) spun two shutout innings in relief of Robinson, before Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) entered in the seventh. Price lasted two and two-thirds, striking out two and allowing one run on three hits. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) worked the Cougars out of a jam in the ninth after the Aggies plated the go-ahead run with a single to right.