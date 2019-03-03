Jamestown beekeepers prepare for winter-like weather

JAMESTOWN, SC (WCSC) - Winter-like weather is rolling into the Lowcountry early this week, causing some beekeepers to say they’re worried. One hive owner says if her bees were to take a hit, her business could suffer.
R&R Acres in Jamestown is a small family-owned farm with several animals but they are known for their honey products.
Boxes on the farm contain anywhere from 60,000-80,000 bees, which means Rebecca Bills has millions of honey-makers on her property.
That’s why the upcoming expected temperatures as low as the twenties are alarming to beekeepers.
“It might hurt them this couple of days I have to watch and see if they get too cold,” Bills says. “It could freeze them too much, we would lose all that, it would diminish greatly.”
She says bees don’t do well in winter like weather because they can’t search for food, meaning they could starve if they stay inside their box too long. Bills says she’s learned that the hard way, so this time she is prepared.
“I gave them extra boxes and nutrition, so they build up the home and have resources for that, so they don’t go to a tree,” Bills says.
But if they’ve already swarmed to a tree after growing out of their provided box, the consequences could be deadly.
“A strong hive in the eight thousand mark might want to swarm when it’s really warm like this, which means they will be freezing tomorrow when it gets cold,” Bills says. “We are fighting that.”
If her farm were to have hundreds of thousands of bees die, she says that could really hurt her business. R&R Acres makes honey soaps, lip balms, and creams along with the traditional edible honey products.
“You could lose everything and start completely over its heartbreaking,” Bills says.
But the beekeeper says she saw the weather coming and is ready for anything so when the warm weather moves back in, she can pick up where she left off.
“After the cold snap the temperatures will be back up so I’ll see how they’re doing did they do okay,” Bills says.
The R&R acres owner says beekeeping is a learning process, so if you have hives then make sure you don’t have to end the week of winter like weather by starting your hives all over.
