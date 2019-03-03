Police: Man arrested for assault after barricading himself inside a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 51-year-old is in custody after a reported assault on Saturday night.
Police responded to Langridge Road at 10:30 p.m.
They say the suspect, Dennis Rau, was inside the home when officers attempted to make contact with him. They say he barricaded himself inside.
Rau was taken into custody within in a couple of hours following the incident according to police.
The Charleston County jail website says he is charged with assault and battery second degree.
