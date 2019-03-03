Men wanted after opening fire on mother and 1-year old in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are searching for three men involved in a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Ace Basin and Charleston Highway, CCSO said.
Deputies said four men in a silver Mercedes pulled up beside another vehicle and opened fire.
The other vehicle contained a woman and her 1-year-old son, deputies said. One of the occupants was injured in the incident.
Officials said one of the suspects has been detained. Deputies are searching for the other three men. The suspects are described as three black men: one wearing a green shirt, another wearing a black shirt and the third wearing a dark colored shirt, possibly blue.
The suspects were last seen in the area of Greenpond Highway, Ace Basin Parkway and Wood Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
