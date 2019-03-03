Sword-wielding man killed in officer-involved shooting after starting fire, jumping from NC home

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - A man with a sword was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he started a fire and jumped from the window of a home in a Mount Holly neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the Dutchman Meadows community.
Officials first responded to a domestic disturbance call and, upon arriving, say a man started a fire in a second-story bedroom.
First responders who came to the scene said the man then jumped out of a window with a sword and ran away from the house.
Neighbor John Oakes said he was listening to police scanners after he smelled smoke in the neighborhood to find out what was going on.
“I heard somebody say that somebody had jumped out of a window with swords or something,” said Oakes.
11-year-old Gabby Ribber, who lives in the neighborhood, said when her mom saw the smoke, she told Gabby not to go outside. Gabby says she was thinking about a girl she says is 5 or 6-year-old who she knows lives at the house because they ride the same bus to school.
“That was a girl that goes to my school," said Gabby.
After jumping out of the window, first responders say the man ran to another part of the neighborhood, where officers fired shots.
“I heard something, bam bam bam,” said Oakes.
Police confirmed that the man died at the scene.
“It’s a tragic thing that happened,” said Bradley Crisp, another neighbor.
John Oakes said he often listens to police scanner traffic, but was surprised by what he heard today.
“Never heard anything like it. So it sort of shocked me when I heard what was going on,” said Oakes.
No further injuries were reported at the scene.
This remains an active investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
