Brookland-Cayce High School employee charged after assaulting student

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - A Brookland-Cayce High School employee has been charged with 3rd degree Assault and Battery after putting his hands on a student, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
60-year-old Willie Louis Scott Jr., of Lexington, turned himself in Monday morning without incident and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, police said. Scott is an employee of Lexington School District 2 and is employed at BCHS as a Teacher’s Assistant and Assistant Football Coach.
An investigation began on February 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School after an 18-year-old male student was assaulted. Around 11 a.m., the victim was being counseled by another teacher for a violation of the dress code policy. During the conversation, Scott approached the student and placed his hands about the victim’s neck and shoulders, police said.
According to statements obtained by law enforcement, the victim’s airway was restricted and he briefly lost consciousness. The victim was able to return to class shortly after the incident.
The Cayce DPS School Resource Officer was notified of the incident by a school official and an investigation started. Officials with Lexington School District 2 have fully cooperated with the investigation and continue to provide assistance as requested, according to police.
Scott will have a bond hearing Monday morning at LCDC. His next scheduled court appearance is March 19 at the Cayce Municipal Court.
