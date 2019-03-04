Charleston mayor sticking with push for hotel moratorium

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - There are thousands of hotel rooms available in the City of Charleston, with more being added every year.
But not everyone thinks that growth is a good thing.
Charleston City Mayor John Tecklenburg says enough is enough and wants the hotel building to end, or at least be halted for a little while.
When in downtown Charleston, one can hardly go more than a few blocks without stumbling upon another hotel. Tecklenburg says he’s trying to put an end to that.
Tecklenburg ran part of his mayoral election campaign on the idea of putting a hotel moratorium on the City of Charleston to prevent additional building, if even for just a year.
Since he has been in office, he has taken three moratorium proposals to Charleston City Council, all of which have been denied.
On Monday Tecklenburg said he plans to bring a modified proposal to the April city council meeting to try again.
The mayor didn’t have any modification specifics yet since he says he will be discussing ideas at the upcoming Tourism Management Community Forum in a few weeks.
Tecklenburg says that is when modification details can be worked out.
“I wouldn’t say we are looking to make it impossible to ever have another hotel, but we want to make it as hard as reasonably possible to protect the vibrancy and quality of life in our city,” Tecklenburg said.
He said he has faith that this fourth time of slowing hotel building down will be the charm.
