The Citadel earns sweep with win over North Alabama

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel collected a season-high 15 hits in completing a three-game sweep of North Alabama with an 8-3 victory Sunday afternoon.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 8, North Alabama 3
Records: The Citadel (5-5), North Alabama (2-9)
Series: The Citadel wins series 3-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs got two-out RBI singles in the first, seventh and eighth innings.
- Alex Bialakis was able to work around a leadoff error in the seventh inning to keep the Lions off the board in a one-run game.
How it Happened
- The Citadel wasted little time in getting on the board as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
- Jeffery Brown started the game by being hit by a pitch and stealing second.
- With runners on the corners, Ryan McCarthy drove in a run with a groundout to the right side.
- Bryce Leasure followed with a RBI single up the middle.
- Ben Peden drove in the third run of the inning with a double to right field.
- Dylan Spence cruised through the first four innings before a pair of errors in the fifth plated two runs for the Lions.
- The score would remain 3-2 until the seventh when Leasure started a two-out rally with a walk. After a chopper over the head of the pitcher resulted in an infield single for Lane Botkin, Peden drove in pinch runner Brooks O’Brien with a single through the right side.
- UNA got their third run of the game on a solo home run from Tate Mathis in the eighth.
- The Bulldogs put the game away in the home-half of the eighth as Tilo Skole singled into the hole at short. After a sacrifice bunt, Brown drew a walk.
- Tyler Corbitt drove in both runners with a triple to center field.
- Ryan McCarthy extended the lead by scoring Corbitt from third with a single through the right side. McCarthy would score on single to left center by Botkin.
Inside the Box Score
- Dylan Spence (2-1) picked up the victory after surrendering two unearned runs on two hits and three strikeouts over six innings.
- Jacob Laws (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over four innings.
- The sweep was the first for the Bulldogs since Feb. 26-28, 2016 when they swept Siena.
- The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning. They had scored four runs in the opening frame in the previous nine games combined.
- The 15 hits were the most this season, and the most since collecting 34 hits against Winthrop on March 14, 2017.
- The Bulldogs had five players with multi-hit games. Ben Peden led the way by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
- Ryan McCarthy and Bryce Leasure each went 3-for-5. McCarthy drove in two, while Leasure drove in one.
- Lane Botkin and Tilo Skole each added two hits.
- Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt each scored two runs from the top two spots in the lineup. Corbitt also drove in a pair.
On Deck
The Bulldogs hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to face South Carolina. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Founders Park.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“We haven’t been in a position to sweep a series in a while, so this was a good test for our guys. I was really curious to see how they were going to come out and play, and what kind of energy we would have. We got a great start from Dylan Spence and scored three runs in the top of the first to get us going. I am very proud of our guys coming out and playing well today.
“It wasn’t perfect by any means, but I thought Dylan was sharp and Bialakis and Buster held it together at the end. You give up only four hits, you are going to have a chance to win. I am very proud of our pitching staff with what those guys have done thus far this year, especially this weekend.
“Offensively, we were finally able to string some hits together. I thought we had a lot of big hits today. We got some big hits early in innings, and we got some big hits with two outs in the late innings to drive in some runs.
“We still have a lot that we need to get better at and improve on, but this gives us a little momentum going into next week with five games in seven days.”