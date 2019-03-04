City of North Charleston declares March 3 ‘Madra Rua Day’

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 3, 2019 at 10:54 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:58 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston officially declared March 3 “Madra Rua Day.”

The event marks the Irish Pub’s anniversary since opening in 2003.

In February, the beloved Park Circle pub caught fire causing it to close down.

Nearly $25,000 was raised help out employees who were out of a job until the bar reopens.

Officials say although the bar is out of commission now, they still celebrate with them as one of the first businesses to launch Park Circle towards revitalization.

That time we Punk'd Madra Rua

On March 3, 2012, we commemerated Madra Rua Irish Pub - Park Circle's anniversary with a proclamation, but it seemed only appropirate to punk them in the process. Let's throwback to that day. Though they're out of commission due to a major fire, we still celebrate with them as one of the first businesses to launch Park Circle towards revitalization. A small business success in our community.

