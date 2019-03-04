City of North Charleston declares March 3 ‘Madra Rua Day’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston officially declared March 3 “Madra Rua Day.”
The event marks the Irish Pub’s anniversary since opening in 2003.
In February, the beloved Park Circle pub caught fire causing it to close down.
Nearly $25,000 was raised help out employees who were out of a job until the bar reopens.
Officials say although the bar is out of commission now, they still celebrate with them as one of the first businesses to launch Park Circle towards revitalization.
