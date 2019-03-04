Cougars Drop Series Finale to Aggies, 2-0

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 3-for-4 with two doubles to pace the offense for the College of Charleston baseball team on Sunday, as two miscues in the field cost the Cougars two unearned runs in a 2-0 setback to North Carolina A&T in the final game of a weekend series at Patriots Point.
North Carolina A&T (6-5) scored two runs on seven hits and a trio of errors, and left 12 runners on base in the series finale. The Aggies held College of Charleston (9-3) scoreless on seven hits to snap the Cougars’ three-game winning streak.
McRae accounted for three of the Cougars’ seven hits with a single and two doubles. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each collected one base knock.
Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) pitched into the fifth in his first start at CofC, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out four to drop to 3-1 on the season. Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) surrendered one unearned run on two walks in two-thirds of an inning, while Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) and Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) combined for one and two-thirds scoreless. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) fanned one in two shutout innings to keep the Cougars in striking distance.
Dawnoven Smith and Dustin Baber each finished with two hits to lead the way for North Carolina A&T, while Jason King went 1-for-3 with an RBI on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Justin Williams and Shane Faulk both scored for the Aggies. Michael Johnson tossed a complete game shutout for the Aggies, striking out two, walking none and scattering seven hits.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they travel to Tucson, Ariz. to open a three-game weekend series with Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.