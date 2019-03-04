County eliminates 2 plans for West Ashley intersection project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County has eliminated two of the four proposed plans to improve the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road.
This decision came after the county finished a public comment and traffic flow analysis of the West Ashley intersection. One of the biggest concerns there is an alternate merge which some have even coined a suicide merge.
A team is now studying how to best work with the two remaining options, and they’re hoping to create some hybrid alternatives. These changes could include an expansion of the Orange Grove Road turning lanes on both sides of the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Blvd, a shared-use path connection for only bikes and pedestrians from Orange Grove Road to Sumar Street, and an addition of a signal on Old Towne Road to signalize the alternate merge.
About a month ago, the time for the public to chime in on the proposed plans ended. In total, 388 people responded. Alternative A garnered the most support with 19 percent. Alternative B came in last with 12 percent, while alternatives C and D both had 13 percent.
43 percent of participants wanted something other than the four plans. Alternatives B and C were the ones eliminated.
Tied for the top concern for folks were safety and traffic flow. Among the other concerns were bike and pedestrian options, business access, neighborhood cut-through traffic, landscaping, and mass transit stops.
County Councilman Brantley Moody appreciated the input from the public.
"Combining aspects of these two plans and eliminating undesirable elements will hopefully help the County generate a plan that a majority of the residents will embrace,” Moody said.
The county is expected to hold another public meeting in May to discuss the new plans. As for the project, construction is expected to start next year.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.