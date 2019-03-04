Dog dies after apparent coyote attack in Awendaw

AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) -A woman’s dog is dead after being attacked by what appeared to be a coyote in Awendaw on Wednesday night.
Holly Steele said her 4-year-old chihuahua, Tippy, had escaped from her back yard.
Steele found the dog with bite marks across his back and his sides.
The veterinarian who treated Tippy at Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant said Monday that the dog’s bite marks were consistent with those of a large animal, which was probably a coyote.
Steele said because of the safety threat coyotes pose to dogs like hers, she thinks something needs to be done to control the local coyote population.
State representatives are considering a bill that would put a $75 bounty on coyotes and extend coyote trapping season.
Steele said she would support the bill passing because it could increase safety for young children and pets.
