Food Lion to remodel 20 Lowcountry locations, add jobs

SALISBURY, NC (WCSC) - Food Lion stores across North and South Carolina, including 20 in the Lowcountry, will soon undergo a $158 million makeover, the grocer’s parent company announced Monday.
The company will begin remodeling stores and add unique features to a handful of the newly-designed stores.
Food Lion is also expecting to hire nearly 2,000 new associates at these stores, according to Food Lion spokesman Benny Smith. With the new designs will come some lower prices and an expanded assortment of products available at each store.
“Food Lion is proud to have been a part of the many towns and cities we serve throughout South Carolina for 43 years and we are even more excited to bring exciting new offerings, services and a new look to these markets,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. Our mission is to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. We look forward to reintroducing our renovated stores later this summer.”
The renovations are scheduled for the following locations in the Lowcountry:
- 2245-F Ashley Crossing Rd., Charleston
- 1291 Folly Rd., Charleston
- 1015 King St., Charleston
- 2144 savannah Hwy., Charleston
- 1045 N. Fraser St., Georgetown
- 2234 S. Fraser St., Georgetown
- 1316 Redbank Rd., Goose Creek
- 304 S. Main St., Hemingway
- 2770 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island
- 650 College Park Rd., Unit A, Ladson
- 3786 Ladson Rd., Ladson
- 608 North Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner
- 760 Mink Ave., Murrells Inlet
- 1213 Remount Rd., North Charleston
- 7550 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston
- 4400 Dorchester Rd., Unit 10, North Charleston
- 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston
- 9380 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
- 6323 Savannah Hwy., Ravenel
- 1115 Central Ave., Summerville
Six stores, including one in Georgetown, will feature a walk-in produce cooler to keep produce fresher, longer, Smith said.
Remodled stores will also feature in-store hand-battered fried chicken in the deli department and more local products like beer and wine and natural and organic selections, he said.
Each of the 92 stores will remain open during normal hours while the remodeling process is underway.
