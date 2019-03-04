Lawsuit filed in alleged assault at high school soccer field

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An incident that allegedly happened on a local high school soccer field may wind up being decided in a court of law.
Jasmine Grant claims that a soccer player from Garrett Academy approached her with her hands up. Grant said she cried out to get the referee’s attention, but was unsuccessful.
The suit states that Grant was roughly thrown to the ground and physically attacked by members of the other team while she was on the ground unable to defend herself.
Court records state that because the referees did not call a red card and Garrett Academy didn’t do anything to stop the attack, the victim is calling her own penalty on all of them.
Her attorney is asking for a jury trial and names the Charleston County School District, Garret Academy, the referees and player as defendants.
The suit was filed last Friday, and according to the lawsuit this game was played in April of 2017.
