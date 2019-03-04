Lowcountry man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of kidnapping and sexual assaulting a woman.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Austin Lorick and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping.
“This victim had placed trust in a person with whom she knew and was familiar,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That trust and friendship was betrayed in the worst way possible.”
On Feb. 25, investigators responded to the Regional Medical Center after a woman said she had been the victim of a sexual assault.
The victim told deputies the incident happened two days earlier after she and Lorick, a former boyfriend from several years previous, had been hanging out and having drinks at a local bar before going to a private party.
“The victim determined she had had too much to drink and relied on the Neeses man to drive her from the party,” OCSO officials said."She felt comfortable enough to stay at his residence, she said."
A report states that at some point, she awoke to discover some of her clothing missing and Lorick touching her in an inappropriate manner.
“She told the male to stop, but he continued to the point of sexual battery,” OCSO officials said."When she attempted to fight the subject, he pinned her down."
The incident report states that Lorick then fell asleep, she said, allowing her a chance to call a relative to pick her up.
“The victim said she didn’t call law enforcement earlier out of fear and embarrassment,” OCSO officials said.
Bond was denied for Lorick on Monday.
He faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted of either charge.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.