One charged, others sought in shooting that injured 1-year-old in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One man has been charged and authorities are searching for three other men in connection to a shooting over the weekend.
Ronjrel Farmer, 23, of Walterboro has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon
On Saturday night, Colleton County deputies say Farmer and three other men in a silver Mercedes pulled up to the intersection of Ace Basin and Charleston Highway and shot into a car with a woman and her 1-year-old son inside.
The child received injuries from the glass shards from the shattered the windows, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
The other suspects are described as three black men: one wearing a green shirt, another wearing a black shirt and the third wearing a dark colored shirt, possibly blue.
They were last seen in the area of Greenpond Highway, Ace Basin Parkway and Wood Road, Lowes said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
