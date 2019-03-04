One dead after Colleton Co. crash Saturday

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person died Saturday after a crash in Colleton County.
The driver was in a 1999 Ford pick-up truck on Highway 212 east near Bells Highway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern,
The person ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected again and ran off the right side of the road into a revine.
The name of the person will be released through the Colleton County coroner’s office.
