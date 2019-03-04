Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on I-95S near I-26W in Orangeburg, detour in place

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An overturned tractor trailer has blocked all lanes on I-95 Southbound near I-26 Westbound in Orangeburg.
The accident happened early Monday morning about 1.5 miles north of Exit 86B.
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a heavy duty wrecker is on scene working to clear lanes. There is no word yet on possible injuries.
A detour is in place at this time.
Motorists can exit at US 176 (Exit 90) and turn left at the bottom of the ramp. Travel to US 15 and turn right, which will take them to I-26. Travel west on I-26 back to I-95 SB.
Expect delays in the area as crews clear the scene. Check back for updates.
