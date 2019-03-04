Parents sue district after witnessing daughter hit by car upon exiting school bus

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Parents who saw their 6-year-old daughter be struck by a car after she stepped off a school bus are suing the Berkeley County School District.
The lawsuit, filed in February, focuses on a 2017 incident they say left their daughter severely injured and traumatized.
The suit states that on Nov. 13, 2017 at approximately 2:40 p.m., the then-6-year-old girl was a passenger on a school bus operated by the BCSD. The driver was supposed to stop at a designated stop on Yeamans Hall Road in front of the Trident General Dentistry office but the driver missed the stop, the suit states.
The child’s parents say they were waiting for their daughter to be dropped off at the normal stop but followed the bus when it did not stop.
The suit claims the driver realized the mistake, turned left off of Yeamans Hall Road onto Robinson street, turned the bus around and stopped at a stop sign on Robinson Street facing Yeamans Hall Road to let the child off the bus.
The lawsuit alleges that “by stopping at the divide of this busy intersection,” the driver stopped in an area where “1) approaching motorist turning right or left onto Robinson Street could not see children entering or exiting the bus, and 2) children entering and exiting the bus would have to do so by crossing a road on an angle where traffic would be approaching from a sudden turn.”
The child was allowed to exit the bus and while crossing Robinson Street, with her parents watching, she was hit by a car that was turning right onto the road, the suit states.
The suit alleges negligence and infliction of emotional distress and argues the district is liable for failing to, among other things, implement protective measures when she was subjected to danger by the bus driver; failing to implement appropriate policies to ensure safe transportation of children; and failing to adequately supervise bus drivers.
The family continues in incur medical expenses, psychological pain and suffering, psychological trauma, fear, anxuety and stress and mental anguish, the suit states.
The family has requested damages and a jury trial.
The district has until March 11 to file a response to the lawsuit, according to court documents.
