Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot claims prize

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery confirmed Monday that the winner of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward with the winning ticket to claim the prize.
The ticket was sold on Oct. 23, 2018 at KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Rd. in Simpsonville. It was South Carolina’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.
“The winner marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store, at that very moment, to make the Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase,” a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery states.
The winner has chosen to remain anonymous and chose a cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in US history.
The winner told lottery officials he or she allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store. A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome.
“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, said. "We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes.”
Lottery officials say the winner retained Jason Kurland of Rivkin Radler of New York to provide legal representation and to act as spokesperson. After the payment process is complete, a news conference will be scheduled in Columbia.
The winning numbers on Oct. 23 were: 5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - and 70 and the mega ball was 5.
The winner has until April 21, 2019, to come forward and claim the prize.
