Storms exit, cooler weather moving in for the work week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A powerful, and deadly, storm system raced across the Southeast yesterday and is now off of our coastline today leaving drier weather in its wake. A cold front pushed offshore this morning allowing for cooler temperatures to begin moving into the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be fairly steady on Monday holding in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees through the afternoon. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with more clouds heading our way overnight when a quick moving disturbance brings a chance of a few showers early Tuesday. The rain should exit by sunrise and the rest of the work week looks dry. The big story then becomes the temperatures! Much cooler weather moves in midweek when highs will struggle to reach the low 50s on Wednesday and frost/freeze concerns will exist Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Inland areas from Highway 17 to the I-95 could drop to, or below, freezing for several hours both mornings. Temperatures will likely stay just above freezing at the beaches. Highs will rebound to the near 70° on Friday with mid 70s forecast for the weekend.