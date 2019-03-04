Trial begins Monday for man once accused of wife’s murder after her 2012 disappearance in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A trial begins Monday for Robert McCaffrey, the man once accused of killing his wife.
The trial is in connection with an obstruction of justice charge.
McCaffrey’s wife, Gayle, disappeared from their West Ashley home in 2012 and has never been found. In 2018, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to bring a murder charge against him in connection with the case, but a grand jury refused to indict him.
CCSO officials have described the case as "very complicated" and did not go into much detail into what prompted the murder charged to be filed.
The affidavit stated the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office legally classified Gayle McCaffrey as deceased in March of 2018.
Investigators have long maintained that McCaffrey has been un-cooperative in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance. A 2018 affidavit when the murder charge was brought stated McCaffrey has lied to investigators with the sheriff’s office on numerous occasions, refused to cooperate with search efforts for his wife, and has declined any parental relationship with his children.
Investigators say they also believed that Gayle McCaffrey had booked a romantic getaway just two days before her disappearance.
They believe she was trying to reconcile their marriage.
