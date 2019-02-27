16-year-old charged with murder after two people found shot in car in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A teenager was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two people who were found shot to death in a vehicle in a Rock Hill neighborhood.
The two were found around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on South Jones Avenue, which runs between E. Main Street and Midvale Avenue near Albright Road. Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, were both identified as the two victims in the car and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to Rock Hill police.
Rock Hill police say they were called to the area after the vehicle - a white Chevrolet Impala - struck a fence. Officers arrived to find the driver and front passenger dead with gunshot wounds.
On Monday, police said they had arrested 16-year-old Sam Saadiq Robinson and charged him with murder. Robinson was arrested in Charlotte and, as of Monday, was awaiting extradition back to Rock Hill.
There is no word on what evidence led to Robinson being named a suspect, but police said he is being charged as an adult.
Rock Hill Police Department officers questioned people of interest in the shooting. They say they believe the shooter knew and targeted both McCrorey and McCullough. A possible motive for the shooting still has not been made public.
Soon after the shooting a large police presence could be seen in the area. Officers closed the street and put crime scene tape up around the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.
