Administrator at Walterboro nursing home with history of issues resigns

“We are grateful for the dedication and years of service from Ms. Ferguson as she led the facility to CMS Five Star status and a great track record of quality,” the home said in a statement. “Ms. Ferguson has resigned her position and we know she will continue to serve this industry well. The veterans, families and staff will continue to be served with the same dedication going forward. Greg McNeil, a 30 year Air Force veteran, will carry the torch. We appreciate all of the support that continues to be shown as we care for our nations heroes.”