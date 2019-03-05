Administrator at Walterboro nursing home with history of issues resigns

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The administrator of a Walterboro nursing home resigned on Monday night.
Sandra Ferguson stepped down and has been replaced with Greg McNeil.
According to regulations, conditions at the nursing home were likely to cause serious injury, harm, impairment or death to a resident or patient.
The infractions and fines against Veterans Victory House are in a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Live 5 News requested the report after we learned about the investigation at the nursing home.
According to the document, the Veterans Victory House was not in what is called substantial compliance with the Medicare and Medicaid guidelines.
Charleston attorney, Matt Yelverton, who has been involved in cases against nursing homes says that’s a very serious violation. Yelverton says it means that investigators determined a resident actually was harmed at Veterans Victory House.
The report also says Veterans Victory House will not be paid any Medicare or Medicaid claims for newly admitted residents. The federal government is giving the facility until Jun. 14 to comply with the guidelines or face the total loss of Medicare and Medicaid funding.
“We are grateful for the dedication and years of service from Ms. Ferguson as she led the facility to CMS Five Star status and a great track record of quality,” the home said in a statement. “Ms. Ferguson has resigned her position and we know she will continue to serve this industry well. The veterans, families and staff will continue to be served with the same dedication going forward. Greg McNeil, a 30 year Air Force veteran, will carry the torch. We appreciate all of the support that continues to be shown as we care for our nations heroes.”
