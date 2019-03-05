BCSO: Traffic stop leads to drug dealing charges after plant seen thrown from car on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A traffic violation stop on I-26 turned into a drug bust after deputies saw a plant being thrown out of a car on I-26.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Zariae Benquell Davis, 24-year-old Abdur-Rahim Haji Rasheed and 18-year-old Christopher Michael Davis.
The trio’s arrest stems from an incident in the area area of Highway 78 and College Park Road when a deputy saw a Honda being driven without any tail lights.
The deputy then attempted a traffic stop on the car but the driver did not stop.
“Instead, the driver continued driving down I-26 eastbound,” BCSO officials said. “While driving, deputies noticed a green plant-like material being thrown from the vehicle.”
The suspects’ car then traveled about a mile and a half before pulling into a rest area and coming to a stop.
“A felony traffic stop was then done on the vehicle and three occupants were detained without incident,” deputies said.
Responding deputies reported recovering two plastic bags containing a green plant-like material that later field tested presumptive for marijuana. One bag weighed about 22 grams, while the other weighed 18 grams.
Deputies said they were also able to recover a clear plastic bag containing five assorted color pills that field tested presumptive for Ecstasy.
The driver, Zariae Benquell Davis, told investigators that he did not know who had the drugs and that they were not his.
According to a sheriff’s office report, Davis told deputies he didn’t stop because he was looking for a safe place to pull over.
“It should be noted that there were multiple times Davis could have pulled over safely,” BCSO officials said.
BCSO officials reported that Rasheed said he did not know who threw the drugs and said they were not his as well.
“It should be noted that deputies recovered $1,260.00 of US currency on Rasheed’s person,” the sheriff’s office said
Deputies said Christopher Michael Davis also told them he did not know who owned the drugs, but said he knew the drugs were thrown from the vehicle.
“Due to no one claiming responsibility of the drugs, all three subjects were charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy). All three subjects were transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center,” BCSO officials said.
Zariae Davis was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.