Berkeley County Councilman’s Facebook post on district attendance lines changes gets attention on social media

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County Councilman’s post about people’s reactions to attendance line changes is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Students who were going to be attending Cane Bay High School might now have to go to Stratford High School.
Councilman Tommy Newell who is also a Stratford High School graduate took to Facebook to defend his alma mater.
Some people are calling the post “unprofessional” while other say they support it.
In the Facebook post, Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell mentions that he’s read posts where people are saying the education a child receives at Cane Bay is much better than at Stratford.
He went on to say in part, "Are you stupid or just ate up with dumb and can't help being a moron? With your spewing of idiotic blabbering, you ticked off over 40 graduating class of Stratford Knights."
The full post is below:
"I'm reading a lot of negative comments about the attendance lines changing. I've read where the education a child receives at Cane Bay is much better than one a child receives at Stratford. HOLD THE HELL UP!!! Are you stupid or just ate up with dumb and can't help being a moron? With your spewing of idiotic blabbering, you ticked off over 40 graduating class of Stratford Knights. I happen to be the Class of 1989 and damn proud of what my classmates have become. From amazing teachers, coaches to CEOs of huge corporations. Teachers and students that have went on to be amazing Principals of College Park Elementary and Middle School to Wando High School. So before you run off at the mouth realize quick fast and in a hurry...Stratford High School is one of the best damn schools in the state! As far as threatening/promising to make the attendance line an issue at the next election, by all means be petty because this board has accomplished more for the students of Berkeley County then I can remember!!! So I along with my colleagues on the school board welcome any challengers."
When questioned about his comment he says he calls it like he sees it and people can't go through life with their feelings being hurt by words.
He says he understands the argument that people are upset because their children will be separated from the other children they grew up with or because the schools don’t offer the same classes. He says it’s absurd when people say one school is better than the other.
Some people say they were shocked at this post and that his comments were disrespectful and derogatory towards his constituents.
On the other hand, some supporters online say they totally agree and that people shouldn't be putting down the education students receive at Stratford.
According to the U.S News and World Report's 2018 high school rankings, Stratford is ranked 27 in the state and Cane Bay is ranked 28.
The South Carolina Department of Education Report Cards show the schools' rankings in different categories are very close. The report shows Straford has a higher percentage of students who are college and career ready, there's less than a 5 percent difference. Cane Bay High School has a slightly higher graduation rate by about 4 percent.
The change in attendance lines could impact more than 700 students.
The Berkeley County School Board will have to pass one more reading of the proposed attendance line changes before they go into effect.
