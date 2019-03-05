Berkeley County Councilman’s Facebook post on district attendance lines changes gets attention on social media

"I'm reading a lot of negative comments about the attendance lines changing. I've read where the education a child receives at Cane Bay is much better than one a child receives at Stratford. HOLD THE HELL UP!!! Are you stupid or just ate up with dumb and can't help being a moron? With your spewing of idiotic blabbering, you ticked off over 40 graduating class of Stratford Knights. I happen to be the Class of 1989 and damn proud of what my classmates have become. From amazing teachers, coaches to CEOs of huge corporations. Teachers and students that have went on to be amazing Principals of College Park Elementary and Middle School to Wando High School. So before you run off at the mouth realize quick fast and in a hurry...Stratford High School is one of the best damn schools in the state! As far as threatening/promising to make the attendance line an issue at the next election, by all means be petty because this board has accomplished more for the students of Berkeley County then I can remember!!! So I along with my colleagues on the school board welcome any challengers."