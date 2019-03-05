Buccaneer offense explodes, Maw tosses seven strong for win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern baseball team erupted for a season-high 12 runs on 15 hits Monday morning to close the 2019 Swig & Swine Classic with a 12-4 runaway victory over Ball State from CSU Ballpark.
CSU (4-9) came out swinging grabbing an 8-0 lead through three innings and extending it to 11-0 before Ball State (5-6) could get anything going offensively.
In the four-run first, Reid Hardwick began a two-out rally with a single back up the middle before a Ryan Stoudemire single and Jason Miller walk loaded the bases. Max Ryerson walked to push across the first run then Jack DeLongchamps, making a spot-start behind the plate, delivered a two-run double.
Sophomore shortstop Ryan Rizk got-in on the RBI action adding a run-scoring single for the early 4-0 lead.
CSU would add two more in the second on Hardwick’s two-run home run to right – his first in a Buccaneer uniform – then two more on Rizk’s first homer of the season, his a two-run shot as well off the scoreboard in left field.
The early offense was plenty for senior southpaw Cody Maw who collected his first win of 2019 thanks to 7.0 innings allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Maw also took a perfect game into the fifth inning before a one-out double gave the Cardinals their first baserunner of the day.
The duo of Hunter Illing and Jamison Mobbs tossed two scoreless innings to close it out with each collecting a strikeout. Garett Simmons took the loss for Ball State tossing just 0.2 innings and allowing four runs, all earned and walking two.
How They Scored
- After two quick outs to start the first, Reid Hardwick smacked a single up the middle to start a four-run rally. He later came around to score after Ryan Stoudemire singled, Jason Miller walked, Max Ryerson walked and Jack DeLongchamps doubled.
- Ryan Rizk ended the inning with an RBI single for a quick 4-0 lead.
- Hardwick collected his second hit of the day in the second inning smacking a two-run homer to right and a 6-0 Buccaneer lead after two frames.
- Rizk followed with his own two-run home run to left off the scoreboard and CSU had a strong 8-0 lead through just three innings.
- The Bucs made it 11-0 after a three-run sixth thanks to a two-run double from Stoudemire and RBI groundout from Miller.
- Ball State finally scratched the scoreboard in the seventh scoring four runs, only one earned on two hits and two CSU errors.
- CSU added one final tally on DeLongchamps’ RBI fielder’s choice groundout in the eighth.
News and Notes
- Jack DeLongchamps and Ryan Rizk became the latest two Bucs with 3-RBI days in the seven and eight spots in the lineup.
- Rizk and Reid Hardwick also smacked their first home runs of 2019, both two-run blasts in back-to-back frames.
- Cody Maw tossed the Bucs’ third quality start of the season and second in as many games going 7.0 of just one earned run ball while striking out six.
- Hardwick also collected a three-hit day, alongside Ryan Stoudemire, giving the Bucs four players with three-hit games on the season.
- The Buccaneers also scored a season-high 12 runs on a season-best 15 hits and had multiple home runs for the second time this season – moving to 2-0 in those contests.
- Six starters for CSU collected two-plus hits on the day.
Up Next
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for CSU as they head to Chapel Hill, N.C. for a 3 p.m. date with North Carolina, a team ranked as high as No. 4 in this week’s polls. The Bucs will also make their ESPN3 debut Tuesday afternoon as the game will be streamed via the ACC Network Extra.