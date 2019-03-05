Comptroller General says SC will receive estimated $61 million in tax revenue from Mega Millions jackpot

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Comptroller General’s Office, the Palmetto state is in line for a huge payout from the $1.5 billion Mega Millions winner coming forward on Monday.
According to the Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, the state is in line to receive approximately $61 million from taxes.
“While it’s certainly great news, I’d argue that restraint is in order," Eckstrom said. " Rather than spending it all, lawmakers would be wise to consider using some or all of the money to shore up the state’s reserve accounts or to pay down long-term obligations."
The money was in jeopardy if nobody came forward to claim the winnings. If someone wouldn’t have stepped up, Mega Millions would have returned the funds to its member states. In South Carolina, that would have been about $11 million.
“Let’s not forget that our retirement pension system is underfunded by a whopping $30 billion," Eckstrom said. " It’s perhaps the most important issue we face, and one the Legislature can no longer afford to ignore. The pension crisis will require some painful decisions. But every little bit we pay now will help alleviate some of the pain which we’ll suffer down the road.”
The ticket was sold on Oct. 23, 2018 at KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Rd. in Simpsonville. It was South Carolina’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.
The winner has chosen to remain anonymous and chose a cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in US history.
The winner told lottery officials he or she allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store. A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome.
“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, said. "We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes.”
