CSU’s Keeling and Shuler earn Big South postseason recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling and Dontrell Shuler were recognized among the Big South’s men’s basketball postseason award winners as announced by the conference office on Wednesday evening.
Keeling earned First Team All-Conference recognition for the first time in his collegiate career and added All-Academic honors, while Shuler earned All-Freshman team recognition in his first season with the Bucs.
Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons and Camels' head coach Kevin McGeehan was voted the 2018-19 Big South Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the league's head coaches and media panel. Presbyterian College guard Adam Flagler was selected Freshman of the Year, while Radford's Ed Polite Jr. was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year. High Point redshirt-junior guard Jahaad Proctor was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league's Sports Information Directors.
Keeling's honors came as the junior guard finished the regular season among the conference's leaders in nine different statistical categories. The Augusta, Ga. native was fifth in scoring (18.6), fourth in rebounding (7.1), ninth in field goal percentage (45.5%), fifth in free throw percentage (80.9%), fifth in three-pointers made per game (2.4), 10th in blocked shots (0.7), and second in defensive rebounds (6.2).
Keeling was one of two Big South players to record a triple-double on the season following his 20-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist game against Coppin State back on November 23. He finished the regular season with nine double-doubles and four 20-10 games.
He became just the third Buccaneer player to join the 1,500-500 club this season and currently sits sixth all-time in CSU's scoring ranks with 1,571 career points and eighth in total rebounds with 570.
Shuler's recognition on the All-Freshman team marked the fourth consecutive season CSU has had a player recognized on the conference's rookie team.
The Columbia, S.C. native is among the conference's leading scorers with 10.6 points per game. He has started 14 games at the point for the Bucs in 2018-19 and showcased his ability on both ends of the court in key situations this year.
Shuler's late defensive pressure was clutch in CSU's 85-84 win over Presbyterian on January 30 as he forced the last-second shot to go wide in the Bucs' last-second win. He added a pair of clutch free throws to seal the Bucs' 53-52 win over Radford.
Keeling also earned All-Academic recognition for the second consecutive season. He's posted a 3.04 GPA while majoring in Communication/Psychology.
The Buccaneers are back in action hosting USC Upstate tomorrow night in the Big South Championships First Round. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.