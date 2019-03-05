CSU’s Keeling and Shuler earn Big South postseason recognition

Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons and Camels' head coach Kevin McGeehan was voted the 2018-19 Big South Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the league's head coaches and media panel. Presbyterian College guard Adam Flagler was selected Freshman of the Year, while Radford's Ed Polite Jr. was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year. High Point redshirt-junior guard Jahaad Proctor was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league's Sports Information Directors.