Folly Beach holds public hearing on proposed amendments

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - On Monday, the Folly Beach Planning Commission and City Council held a joint meeting about amendments that would help create a dune management area on the beach.
The city has stepped up their efforts with a series of amended ordinances that are designed to protect the beach and wildlife.
Officials brought up an ordinance at Monday’s public hearing that would establish a 40-foot dune management area which would focus on building and protecting the dunes from a fixed point.
With this established area, all development would have to maintain a minimum setback of forty feet from a fixed line which was determined by the Army Corps of Engineers during the beach renourishment project.
The second ordinance discussed was amending an ordinance that requires a 15-foot setback for the marsh front structures.
Officials also discussed cases where there would be exemptions to both ordinances.
For the most part, many people came out to express their support for the plan to protect the city’s dunes.
“Not only does that dune provide really important habitat for wild life, it’s also extremely important to protect the property and the lives behind the dune which is really all of our developed coast line,” said Emily Sedzo, Director of Land, Water, and Wild Life program for the Coastal Conservation League.
Erosion has been a problem for the city for a long time, especially over the last four years.
The beach has gone through two renourishments and now officials say it’s time to keep protecting the island.
Spencer Wetmore, the city administrator for Folly Beach said, ““The fact that we have seen such severe erosion… and a storm every single year really woke up the community and the elected officials and the city officials like myself to the fact that we needed to take really bold steps here to protect our beach and our island.”
The first reading for the two ordinances will happen next Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.