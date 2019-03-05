Free shred event will give Lowcountry residents a chance to get rid of old documents

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is sponsoring a free shred event to help residents protect themselves against identity theft.
The free shred event is on Wednesday. It takes place at the North Charleston Coliseum, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The shred event is part of National Consumer Protection Week. You are allowed to bring up to three boxes of paperwork for shredding. Experts recommend you shred documents containing important, personal information instead of just tossing them in the trash.
Papers and documents such as old bank statements, credit card bills, doctors’ bills and tax returns are items that should be shredded.
For more information on how to protect yourself from identity theft, go to https://consumer.sc.gov/.
