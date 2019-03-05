Freeze warning overnight into Wednesday morning; available warming shelters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A freeze warning will be in effect for the Lowcountry from overnight into Wednesday morning.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said temperatures will stay below freezing for several hours.
“Bring in your sensitive plants, leave some pipes dripping, and check on the older folks and pets!” Walsh said
Temperatures are expected to be between 27 to 30 degrees early Wednesday morning.
The freeze warning is expected to end at 9 a.m.
Walsh said cold Canadian high pressure will take over Tuesday night and we will clear out and turn colder with overnight lows near freezing or below.
“Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but chilly,” Walsh said.
Highs on Wednesday are expected to be around 53 with plenty of sunshine. Thursday’s highs will be near 61.
“By Friday and the weekend we warm back into the 70′s with a slight chance of a shower,” Walsh said.
Charleston County - Due to the forecasted cold weather over the next two evenings, the Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. The warming center is equipped with beds, and will be open tonight, March 5, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow; it will reopen tomorrow evening with the same hours. Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center; however, the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if necessary (843-743-7200). The warming center will be identifiable with signs.
Goose Creek - Tuesday, January 29 - Goose Creek United Methodist located at 142 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek. The warming center will operate from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Transportation will not be provided for the warming centers. Should the public have any questions during regular business hours about warming centers, they are asked to call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166.
North Charleston - Aldersgate United Methodist Church - Opens at 7pm. Folks need to leave by 7am. Tonight and tomorrow night
St. George - Bethel AME Church on 5585 Memorial Boulevard - This shelter will open at 7:00pm in the evening(s) and close at 8am the following day.
