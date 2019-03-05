Freeze warning overnight into Wednesday morning; available warming shelters

Charleston County - Due to the forecasted cold weather over the next two evenings, the Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. The warming center is equipped with beds, and will be open tonight, March 5, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow; it will reopen tomorrow evening with the same hours. Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center; however, the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if necessary (843-743-7200). The warming center will be identifiable with signs.