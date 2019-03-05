Freeze warning for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A freeze warning will be in effect for the Lowcountry from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said temperatures will stay below freezing for several hours overnight into tomorrow morning.
“Bring in your sensitive plants, leave some pipes dripping, and check on the older folks & pets!” Walsh said
Temperatures are expected to be between 27 to 30 degrees early Wednesday morning.
The freeze warning is expected to end at 9 a.m.
