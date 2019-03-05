Freeze Warnings in effect early Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Showers are moving out and colder weather is moving in for the next couple of days. Clouds will gradually clear as we head through the afternoon on Tuesday. Despite an increase in sunshine, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 50s. The sky will turn clear tonight and temperatures will drop to the coldest readings since early February. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Inland Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties from 2AM-9AM Wednesday. Temperatures will drop below freezing for inland areas(Highway 17 and westward) for several hours Wednesday morning. The beaches will likely stay just above freezing. With a light wind out of the north, wind chill values will be in the low to mid 20s Wednesday morning. Bundle up! Highs will only reach the low 50s despite full sunshine on Wednesday. Expect another cold night, with more Freeze Warnings likely Wednesday into Thursday morning.