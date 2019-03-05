Justin Biegel

Professional Experience:
Sports Director - KSNB-TV 6/16-2/19
Sports Philosophy:
Sports are fun and full of energy. Bring that to every sportscast, story, etc. and you'll know you're doing your job the right way.
Education:
Elon University (Class of 2016) - Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism
Place of Birth:
Baltimore, MD
Hobbies/Interests:
When I'm not reporting on sports, I enjoy experiencing them as a fan. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, watching movies and spending time (most likely at the beach!) with friends and family
Favorite Books and Movies:
The Harry Bosch Series - Michael Connelly
Big fan of any and all horror and superhero films
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The people are wonderful. The weather is amazing. And the food is faaaaantastic!
Most Interesting Assignment:
I’ve had the privilege of covering numerous championships at the high school and college level. I’ll never forget being in Cameron Indoor in 2015 when the Duke men’s basketball team won another national title.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.