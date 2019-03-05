Man who kidnapped 4-year-old Johns Island girl to be sentenced Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -More than a year ago, a 4-year-old Johns Island girl was taken from her home and moved across state lines to Alabama where she was found a day later.
Thomas Lawton Evans, 38, was caught hours later in Mississippi and charged with the crime. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 and will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
He has formally pleaded guilty to kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and aggravated sexual abuse, according to the memorandum, which states that the sentencing guidelines for the crimes would be life in prison.
It also cites Evans’ previous convictions, which included an armed robbery in 2009, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and a strong armed robbery in 2002. When the kidnapping happened, Evans had been out less than a month for the 2009 armed robbery.
Prosecutors said Evans attacked the woman on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school.
Investigators say Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding.
Later that same day, school officials called police when the woman did not return to the school to pick up her children and the school could not reach her.
Police went to the home at approximately 5:50 p.m. that same afternoon to perform a welfare check and saw evidence consistent with a physical assault. Inside, they found the victim and two of her children, but they could not locate the 4-year-old daughter.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Meanwhile, investigators began a massive search for the missing child. Police, Fire, Coast Guard and Rescue crews were called to the area to search and dive teams also searched a nearby pond. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued a statewide “BOLO” or “be on the lookout” bulletin to law enforcement. Charleston Police set up a 24-hour tip line and the FBI offered a reward for information that would lead to her recovery.
The following morning, investigators learned a credit card that belonged to the child’s mother was used at a gas station in Greensboro, Georgia.
Later that day, three Norfolk Southern employees decided to call 911 to report a suspicious vehicle they saw near the railroad tracks in Riverside, Alabama.
Police Chief Rick Oliver responded to the scene and located the car with the 4-year-old girl and her alleged kidnapper inside, the affidavit states.
Two days before the kidnapping, Evans ran out of gas in St. Stephen while driving his girlfriend’s car. Berkeley County deputies say he had a suspended license but they could not arrest him because they did not actually see him driving the vehicle.
The owner of the car, 39-year-old Sharon Hayden, could not be located at her Spartanburg County home and hasn’t been seen since.
Evans also told investigators he had a fight with Hayden and stabbed her. Evans said he chased her into the woods near her Spartanburg home where he believed she died and left her there, but could not tell investigators where Hayden’s body is located, investigators say.
Both Hayden’s mother and daughter have gone public with pleas for information in her disappearance.
