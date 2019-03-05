Police: Uncooperative man hospitalized after stabbing in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police responded to a stabbing incident on Monday night.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Aldrich Avenue to a reported stabbing.
When officers arrive at the scene, the victim’s girlfriend told police the victim arrived a few minutes ago with a stab wound but would not say who did it or what happened, the police report states.
Police say the victim was uncooperative and refused to provide any information.
The person with the stabbed wound was transported to Trident Hospital.
