Nearby law enforcement activity temporarily places elementary school on lockdown

Nearby law enforcement activity temporarily places elementary school on lockdown
College Park Elementary School in Ladson went under a brief lockdown Tuesday. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | March 5, 2019 at 2:57 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:01 PM

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - An elementary school in Berkeley County went on a precautionary lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon.

That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

The lockdown, at College Park Elementary School, was prompted by law enforcement pursuing a subject in the area, Tanner said.

School officials dismissed car riders and bus riders, but said they would not dismiss students who walk home from school from being dismissed until 2:40 p.m., she said.

It was not immediately clear what the law enforcement activity involved or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.