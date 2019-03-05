Nearby law enforcement activity temporarily places elementary school on lockdown

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - An elementary school in Berkeley County went on a precautionary lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon.
That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.
The lockdown, at College Park Elementary School, was prompted by law enforcement pursuing a subject in the area, Tanner said.
School officials dismissed car riders and bus riders, but said they would not dismiss students who walk home from school from being dismissed until 2:40 p.m., she said.
It was not immediately clear what the law enforcement activity involved or whether anyone was taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.