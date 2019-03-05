Patriots Point needs help finding WWII D-Day veterans to honor for invasion anniversary

“D-Day is the largest amphibious invasion in the history of the world,” Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette said. “We want our 75th anniversary program to reflect the importance of that day properly, and are proud to have a piece of history here with us in the USS Laffey. She’s part of a very small club of D-Day warships. We’re going to do everything possible to connect all three organizations during our program. That’s never been done before and will make for a special moment.”