4 students disciplined following ‘name-calling incident’ at Ashley Ridge HS

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials have released a statement about an incident which took place at Ashley Ridge High School last week.
It reportedly involved several baseball players at the school who used inappropriate language, according to district spokeswoman Pat Raynor.
“Coaches and staff were not present when this occurred,” Raynor said. “School administration and coaches have conducted a thorough investigation of the incident that included meeting with parents of the students involved.”
Four students were disciplined as a result, Raynor said. Athletes and coaches will also receive diversity training.
“The school and district take such inappropriate behavior very seriously and address such issues according to discipline policies,” Raynor said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.