Suspect arrested in deadly Citadel Mall parking lot shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in the Citadel Mall parking lot in late February.
Cary Stephens was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S Marshals Service on an arrest warrant for murder.
Stephens was taken into custody without incident after a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiator was able to talk the suspect out of a house, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sam Richardson.
The coroner named Deja Dantley, 23, as the victim of the shooting, which happened on Feb. 26 around 5:30 p.m.
An incident report states police found Dantley in the front seat of her vehicle. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Customers inside the mall at the time of the incident reported that police and security had sealed off the entrance near Planet Fitness and were not allowing people to leave the parking lot while they worked to set up a perimeter around the shooting scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
