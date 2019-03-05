Suspect in deadly Citadel Mall shooting has multiple prior arrests

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The man arrested Tuesday in connection with last week's deadly shooting at Citadel Mall has been arrested more than a dozen times.
Deputies and US Marshals arrested Cary Kejuan Stephens, 28, on a warrant for murder in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting of 23-year-old Deja Dantley. He is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Witnesses told police Dantley had been in an argument with a man who shot her then fled the scene. Dantley was found a short time later in the front seat of her car after crashing into another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Al Cannon Detention Center records show Stephens was arrested 16 times prior to Tuesday.
Prior to the latest charge, his most recent arrest was in May 2018 for a marijuana charge. He was arrested in January 2018 for third-degree domestic violence.
Other past charges include unlawful carrying of a firearm, various drug charges including possession and trafficking, failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.
His first booking into the Charleston County jail was when he was 18 in January 2009. At that time, he was booked on two counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm.
