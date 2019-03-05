Trailer with deceased son’s belongings stolen from West Ashley coffee shop

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A mother and father are grieving after a trailer was stolen from a West Ashley coffee shop early Tuesday morning.
According to the police report, officers were sent to Sojourn Coffee at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after the owners’ trailer was stolen from the side of the building.
Joseph and Heather Ahl said the trailer was secured with a lock, which the thief had cut off to steal the trailer.
Heather and Joseph said the trailer had several items inside, including personal belongings of their son, Andrew Lee Jeffcoat.
Jeffcoat was serving in the military when he died of a motorcycle accident after his deployment about a year ago.
According to the police report, Joseph also believes the thief hit and scratched his car while taking the trailer, but he chose not to report the damage and file a hit-and-run report.
Charleston Police are still investigating this incident.
