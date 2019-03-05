Trial continues Tuesday for man facing obstruction charge in wife’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A second day of testimony is set to begin Tuesday for a man investigators say lied about the 2012 disappearance of his wife in West Ashley.
Bob McCaffrey faces a charge of obstruction of justice. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.
Investigators accused him of lying to them and refusing to cooperate in the search for Gayle McCaffrey, who disappeared from the couple’s West Ashley home more than six years ago.
On Monday, McCaffrey’s former mistress testified about how she met him and the fact that after their breakup, he continued to contact her, even after he reported his wife missing.
Brandy Lee told the jury she first met Bob McCaffrey at a bar in Travelers Rest where the two exchanged numbers and had sex in motels. She says McCaffrey told her he was separated from his wife.
When she came to Charleston, Lee wound up at the same restaurant where McCaffrey and his wife were having dinner. Lee testified not long after that, Gayle texted her to stay away from her husband. Lee told the court she broke it off with Bob McCaffrey but he kept trying to communicate with her and win her back. She also claimed she was pregnant and sent McCaffrey a photo of her pregnancy test.
Later, after Bob McCaffrey drove to the Upstate to see Lee, she said McCaffrey called her on March 18, 2012, and said when he came back to Charleston only his kids were there and Gayle was gone.
There may be more than 70 witnesses during the trial. Gayle McCaffrey’s sisters and Bob McCaffrey’s father may take the stand during the trial.
McCaffrey was originally charged with her murder but a grand jury refused to indict him on the murder charge. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials have described the case as “very complicated” and did not go into much detail into what prompted the murder charge to be filed in 2018.
Investigators have long maintained that McCaffrey has been uncooperative in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance. A 2018 affidavit when the murder charge was brought stated McCaffrey has lied to investigators with the sheriff’s office on numerous occasions, refused to cooperate with search efforts for his wife, and has declined any parental relationship with his children.
Investigators say they also believed that Gayle McCaffrey had booked a romantic getaway just two days before her disappearance.
They believe she was trying to reconcile their marriage.
She has never been found.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.