Two women accused of assaulting man with disability with metal broom handle

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two women have been charged in connection to assaulting an individual with a disability at a group home in February.
The incident happened at a group home on Riverview Road in Lincolnton after an investigation revealed the women had problems getting the victim to comply when getting off the group home’s van after returning from an activity on Feb. 28, according to a release from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Authorities say witnesses told officials that is when the women struck the victim several times with a metal broom handle.
The victim had several welts and bruising on his body as well as a large scrape to his knee after falling from being struck, officials say. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released the same day.
Amaya Martin, 20, and Casandra Marie Miller, 28, were both charged with one felony count of assault of an individual with a disability and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials say both women have been suspended immediately from the facility.
