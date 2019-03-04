U-Haul offering free self-storage for tornado victims in AL and GA

(WAFF) -U-Haul® Companies of Central Alabama and Southern Georgia are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage after several destructive tornadoes tore through the states on Sunday evening.
The storms toppled trees, power lines and buildings, and numerous homes were destroyed. Much of the destruction occurred in Lee County, Ala.
“Some of our neighbors came home on Sunday night, only to find their homes in shambles,” stated Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “As a caring member of these communities, we want to make sure these families have a secure place to store their belongings as the recovery process begins.”
Two U-Haul facilities have been made available to provide disaster relief. Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange for 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:
1301 Opelika Road
Auburn, AL 36830
(334) 887-3412
930 10th Ave.
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 324-4336
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.