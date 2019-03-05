Vigil to be held Tuesday for woman shot to death outside Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil Tuesday night is set to remember a 23-year-old woman one week after she was killed in a shooting last week in West Ashley.
Deja Dantley was shot in the Citadel Mall parking lot on Feb. 26. Charleston Police say the shooting followed an argument between Dantley and an unknown man who, according to witnesses, shot her then drove off. Dantley was found in the parking lot in the front seat of her car but died at the scene.
Police have not released any information about the gunman.
The vigil for Dantley will take place at Citadel Mall at 5:30 p.m., roughly the time at which the shooting happened.
