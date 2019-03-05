Woman surrenders to authorities in connection to Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman wanted in connection to a shooting at Northwoods Mall has surrendered to authorities.
Police say Diamond J. Floyd of Charleston turned herself in at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.
According to North Charleston police, she was wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder regarding the shooting at the mall on Feb. 22.
She’s expected to have a bond hearing at 7 p.m.
Investigators are continuing to search for 18-year-old Matthew C. James who is wanted for questioning in the incident.
The shooting happened inside the Champs Sports store.
No one was injured in the incident but property was damaged, police said.
