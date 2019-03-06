Another unseasonably cold night on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Unseasonably cold weather will dominate the forecast over the next 24 hours across the Lowcountry. This morning was the coldest start since way back on February 1st. Expect an equally cold morning on Thursday. Freeze Warnings will likely be issued once again as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in inland areas with low to mid 30s along the coast. Despite a sunny sky today, temperatures will still struggle to reach the low 50s this afternoon. That means today will wind up being about 15 degrees below the average high of 67°. Following tomorrow morning’s cold start, a warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 60s with low 70s expected on Friday. A small chance of a shower returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday with the best chance of rain holding off until Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 70s.