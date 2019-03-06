Bicyclist injured in February collision dies of injuries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are urging drivers to be alert following the death of a cyclist from injuries suffered in a February collision with an SUV.
The crash involving the cyclist and a Nissan SUV happened at approximately 9:48 a.m. on Feb. 14, according to Charleston Police Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz. Witnesses and the vehicle driver told police the vehicle was traveling north on Cannon Street through the intersection of Courtenay Drive on a green signal when the cyclist entered the intersection traveling north against a red signal.
The bicyclist struck the passenger side of the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, Wojslawowicz said. The cyclist remained hospitalized until his death six days later on Feb. 20. It was the third fatal collision Charleston Police investigated in 2019 and the first of the year involving a bicyclist.
Police are asking all drivers to be alert for “vulnerable roadway users,” meaning bicyclists and pedestrians.
“It is important for all roadway users to obey applicable traffic laws,” Wojslawowicz said. “Working together, everyone can arrive alive at their destinations and contribute to the overall goal of greater roadway safety and reduced levels of collisions and traffic fatalities.”
